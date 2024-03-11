BJP workers oppose Shobha’s candidature in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: The opposition against MP Shobha Karandlaje has reached a fever pitch as activists took to the streets, storming the party office to voice their dissent.



What started as a letter campaign gained momentum on social media and has now spilled onto the streets. In a significant development, the election management committee convened on Sunday under the leadership of MLA Araga Gyanendra, along with prominent leaders including Bhanu Prakash.

Activists who gathered at the meeting emphatically stated their stance, demanding that Shobha Karandlaje should not be nominated as a candidate. Instead, they advocated for ticket to be allocated exclusively to candidates from Chikmagalur district. Expressing their discontent, they highlighted Shobha’s alleged lack of familiarity with the party’s block committee leaders despite serving as an MP for a decade.

While the candidate selection remains pending, the BJP Parliamentary Board member, BS Yeddyurappa, expressed confidence in Shobha’s victory by a substantial margin of three lakh votes. However, dissenting voices within the party vehemently opposed her candidacy, urging party leaders to reconsider.

Despite efforts by district unit president Devaraj Shetty and other leaders to mollify the agitated workers, tensions ran high, culminating in a protest outside the party office. Former minister

CT Ravi, who arrived at the scene later, appealed for restraint, emphasizing the importance of unity for the greater good of the nation. “Let us not jeopardize the country’s well-being due to our internal strife. Regardless of the candidate, let us unite under the banner of Modi,” he urged