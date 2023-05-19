BJP’s Hindutva image challenged in Puttur amid alleged police brutality

Mangaluru: Puttur, a constituency where the recent election pushed the BJP to the third position, has become the centre of a brewing storm along the coast. Hindutva followers are raising questions that resonate even in the north Karnataka Hindutva stronghold.



Signals suggest a clear divide between religious Hindutva and political Hindutva, evident in the strong challenge posed by maverick candidates Arun Kumar Puthila in Puttur and Pramod Muthalik in Karkala, who have given the BJP a run for their money.

Basanagouda Patil, a prominent Hindu leader and BJP MLA from Vijayapura, has analysed the situation in Puttur. He believes that if the BJP leaders in the state truly embrace Hindutva, they should not marginalise Hindu activists outside the party’s ecosystem but instead seek to incorporate them within the party, recognizing the gravity of the situation. Similar sentiments have been expressed regarding Pramod Muthalik in Karkala.

The alleged police brutality against Hindu activists in Puttur has now gained national attention, particularly after the power shift from the BJP to the Congress. It is not far-fetched to expect narratives and theories to emerge, suggesting that the Congress party manipulated the police force to target Hindu activists for political gain. At this juncture, the Congress party must clarify its stance on the issue of police atrocities against Hindu workers and show empathy towards them.

Former MLA of Mulki Moodbidri, K Abhayachandra Jain, has made a feeble attempt to condemn the alleged police brutality, attributing it to state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, accusing him of using the police to neutralise religious Hindutva activists. In response, the BJP retorted with a taunting remark, questioning why Congress leader Abhayachandra should be concerned about Hindutva activists when his party turns a blind eye to the murders of Hindu activists in recent incidents in Shivamogga, Bengaluru, and Puttur.

Yatnal, who visited the hospitalised Hindu activists allegedly subjected to police torture, acknowledged, “Hindu activists were massacred during the earlier Congress regime. Now, the government is being formed with the same leadership, creating fear among Hindu activists.” He further added, “The Hindu and BJP activists were thrashed in the DSP’s office. They are not Talibanis or engaged in anti-national activities. This will not bring honor to the police department. We, as Hindus, do not trouble others. We are not against any religion. Our struggle is for Hindutva.”

The most intense battle unfolded in Puttur, where Arun Kumar Puthila effectively sidelined BJP candidate Asha Thimmappa Gowda, pushing her to third place. Congress candidate Ashok Rai faced anxious moments, narrowly escaping defeat by a margin of just over 5000 votes. This trend indicates that religious Hindus are dissatisfied with the BJP’s political interpretation of Hindutva.