Blending learning with sports training innovatively

Bengaluru: In a remarkable step to transform education, Prayoga Institute of Education Research, an established DSIR institution in Bengaluru, and The Sports School, India’s pioneer-ing integrated sports institution that integrates academics with professional sports training, have collaborated to unveil Krīdā, an innovative program blending the ener-gy of sports with the academic depth of mathematics and science. Unveiling this first-of-its-kind initiative at a grand event on The Sports School’s cutting-edge campus, this innovative initiative merges the excitement of sports with the rigour of science and mathematics and stands as a testament to the shared vision of the two institu-tions.

Designed for students in grades 5–10, based on the NCERT syllabus, Krīdā com-bines correlates core scientific and mathematics concepts with practical applications in sports and games, which seeks to make learning engaging, and fun through hands-on activities. Be it through the act of measuring speed during races, or analys-ing trajectories in football, Krīdā bridges the gap between textbook theories and real-world applications. This innovative method improves critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities while fostering a better understanding of complex aca-demic subjects.

Prayoga is a not-for-profit research institute that empowers schools, teachers, and students, and addresses challenges in Indian education through programs that foster academic excellence and critical thinking. The Sports School has redefined educa-tion by making sports a medium of education, fostering holistic development with pro-fessional sports training alongside academics.

“As a coach and an athlete, I strongly believe that every child is talented and it’s our responsibility to uncover where their potential lies and nurture it. As a student who focused majorly on sports and often struggled with subjects like science and math, I deeply value how programs like Krīdā integrate sports and education. My journey has taught me that what matters most is not the method of learning rather it is the attain-ment of goals. Our education system needs to recognize participation and effort as achievements and move beyond the traditional definition of success. The message of integrating education and sports in such meaningful ways must reach everyone, even beyond this room.” expressed Pullela Gopichand, a Padma Bhushan awardee and the Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team.

The event witnessed leading figures from the world of sports, including Pullela Go-pichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian badminton team and Padma Bhushan awardee, and Dilip Kumar, an entrepreneur, endurance athlete, a Boston Marathon 2022 top-3 Indian finisher who graced the occasion as the chief guests and shared their insights. Prominent personalities from the field of education, such as Dr. H S Nagaraja, Founder and Chief Mentor of Prayoga, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder and Chairman, JGI Group, and TR Srinivas, Co-Founder of The Sports School, shared their vision for revolutionary educational concepts.