Blood donation drive held on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Bengaluru: Commemorating the 77th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) conducted a nationwide blood donation drive on August 20.

To encourage students to donate blood, the nationwide blood donation drive was conducted under the leadership of national president of NSUI, Neeraj Kundan. The blood donation drive at the Delhi office was graced by former president of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi.

"We wanted to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi in a more meaningful way. There was a massive drive conducted throughout all the districts in Karnataka. Thousands of students came to show their support," said NSUI Karnataka General Secretary, Suhan Alva. Through the blood donation drive up to 700 units of blood was collected from Bengaluru alone.

The blood donation drive was conducted to encourage more students to donate blood in pandemic times. " We were getting calls from different organisations to conduct a blood donation drive as a hospital were running out blood". said Eric Stephen, National Secretary (Karnataka and Goa).