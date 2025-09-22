B’luru IT industry urges govt to fix potholes, traffic chaos to retain global tech hub status

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, hailed as the “Tech Capital of India,” is unlikely to lose its IT dominance, but industry leaders have warned that poor infrastructure, traffic gridlock and pothole-ridden roads are eroding the city’s business environment.

Reacting to concerns after logistics firm BlackBuck’s CEO hinted at moving operations out of Bengaluru due to road conditions, Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association General Secretary Krishna Kumar Gowda clarified that no company wants to leave the city. “If companies really wanted to leave, they would never have stepped into Bengaluru in the first place,” he told The Hans India on Sunday.

Gowda emphasised Bengaluru’s unmatched role in India’s tech sector. “The city houses 65,000 tech firms, providing jobs to 25 lakh people — more than even California’s Silicon Valley. Bengaluru has drawn global attention, but unless the government provides basic infrastructure and efficient traffic management, frustrations will keep mounting,” he said.

The association has urged the state to act swiftly. “Road potholes and traffic congestion affect not just IT companies but every citizen. The government must adopt a systematic plan. Each ward should regularly identify and repair potholes,” Gowda suggested.

Citing the Outer Ring Road stretch, where BlackBuck is located, Gowda highlighted severe congestion. “Over 500 IT companies operate in this zone, employing nearly 10 lakh people. The area contributes around 30 percent of Bengaluru’s revenue, yet it lacks metro connectivity. From Silk Board to KR Puram and onward to Hebbal, the traffic choke points are unbearable. The government must provide immediate infrastructure in East Bengaluru,” he insisted.

With multinational firms keen to expand in the city, the association has pressed for an empowered committee to monitor urban infrastructure.

“Many companies are ready to invest and generate jobs. But they need a business-friendly environment. The government must create a mechanism under the Chief Minister’s supervision to resolve road, traffic and civic challenges. The recent meeting convened by CM Siddaramaiah with senior officials is welcome, but consistent monitoring is essential,” Gowda added.

The IT industry maintains that Bengaluru’s global reputation is at stake. Without urgent measures to fix civic woes, the “Silicon Valley of India” risks turning its biggest strength into a liability.