BMRCL not to operate metro services on weekends

Bengaluru: As Karnataka has declared complete curfew on weekends and night curfew during nights on all other days to check the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said that metro services in Bengaluru will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, till May 4. The BMRCL also clarified that the timings of the metro train services on weekdays have been modified owing to the new restrictions.

According to the statement released by BMRCL, on all weekdays, from Monday to Friday, metro train services will commence as usual at 7 am but the last service from the terminal stations — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli — will be at 7:30 pm. The last services will have connecting trains at Kempegowda Metro station to other lines.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the metro train services will be closed for the whole day in view of the weekend curfew. This will be in place till May 4. Public are requested to maintain strictly prescribed Covid-19 protocols such as maintaining social distance, wearing of mask and hand hygiene etc," the BMRCL said.

Also the government has requested people to avoid unnecessary travel. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said that it will operate 450-500 essential ordinary services during the weekend-curfew for the benefit of employees working in permitted industries and government offices. But Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced that buses will be operated based on traffic density and need only.

However, the number of people travelling in buses has been restricted to 50% of the seating capacity and the crew and passengers are requested to follow Covid-19 norms.

BMTC will also operate services for the movement of public to and from the Kempegowda International Airport.

The weekend curfew across the State will begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday. The curfew will be in place for the next two weeks. An order issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, was approved by CM Yediyurappa after an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

What will remain closed during the weekend

♦ Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions

♦ Cinema halls, swimming pools, malls, gyms, yoga centres, spas, amusement parks, parks

♦ Pubs, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls

♦ Social, political, sports, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, gatherings and congregations

♦ Religious places closed to visitors (personnel engaged in service can perform rituals)

♦ Dining at restaurants, eateries

♦ Movement of individuals between 9 pm and 6 am (except for essentials)

What will remain open on weekends

♦ Shops for essentials including ration shops, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, fish, meat, animal fodder, etc

♦ Wholesale vegetable, fruit, flower shops Takeaway/parcel services at restaurants, eateries

♦ Hotels with services for guests only

♦ Takeaway at liquor shops, bars

♦ Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

♦ Print, electronic media

♦ Delivery via E-commerce websites

♦ Cold storage, warehousing services

♦ Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours

♦ Fuel stations

♦ Inter and intra-state movement

♦ Public transport, cabs, autorickshaws

♦ Agriculture and allied activities (outside containment zones)

♦ Marriages (maximum 50 guests)

♦ Funerals (maximum 20 attendees)