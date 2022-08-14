BMRCL permits over 60 artisans to sell handloom and Khadi products

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will give more than 60 artisans free access to the Bengaluru Santhe area at its Swami Vivekananda Metro station in order to promote handloom and Khadi products as part of its AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. The "Khadi exhibition with artisans" will be open from August 15 to August 21 for one week.

According to A S Shankar, Executive Director of Operations and Maintenance, "Artisans from all across Karnataka have already reserved stalls for the event.

They won't have to pay us anything for a week to display their goods in our area. We wish to support the state's cottage industry." The santhe will also be able to house a few small eateries.

According to a post published by BMRCL, this is where you can get Khadi material, arts and crafts, clothing, home decor, handicrafts, traditional attire, organic products, jewellery, sarees, and other products straight from the creators.