BMRCL sets up 100-bed Covid center for staff

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday announced setting up of a 100-bed COVID Care Centre at Hotel Eka for its employees and construction workers in collaboration with Jaishree Multi-Specialty Hospital, Hosur Road.

An official statement released by BMRCL said, "As part of its responsibility and commitment to the welfare of its employees and the construction workers for isolation and care, BMRCL has established a 100-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) to help in the efforts of the government of Karnataka to combat the surge of the virus. In accordance with guidelines of BBMP, this CCC facility has been established by BMRCL at Hotel Ekaa, Kudlu Gate, Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560 068, hiring the entire hotel. M/s Jaishree Multi Speciality Hospital, Hosur Road, Bengaluru has been engaged in providing round the clock medical care at the centre." Arrangements have been made by the BMRCL for good hygiene and nutritious diet to the inmates. This CCC will provide care for COVID-19 positive asymptomatic and mild symptomatic BMRCL employees and construction workers and the isolation facility to combat the spread of the pandemic.

"This CCC is also equipped with oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders to facilitate immediate care for the patients when required. BMRCL has tied up with nearby hospitals to shift the patients if they require critical care. BMRCL took a similar initiative from July to October 2020. This year also this 100-bed Covid Care Centre will provide the necessary care to its needy employees and construction workers," the statement further reads.