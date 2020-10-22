BMRCL-SWR MoU to provide multimodal transit integration

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) and Bengaluru Division of South West Railways (SWR) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide multimodal transit integration facilities for passengers through Yeshwantpur railway and Metro stations.



A very large number of passengers travel through these two stations located in the midst of major industrial, commercial, and residential areas of the city apart from the railway station being an important terminal for SWR.

According to the BMRCL release, the move is aimed at mitigating constraints being faced by the passengers like a lack of direct and easy connectivity between railway and Metro stations, narrow access roads to the railway station on both east and west side, lack of access to Metro station for the residents living at east of the railway station, difficulty in reaching the railway station from areas west of NH-4 (Tumkur-Bangalore Road), absence of bus stand nearby and inadequate space for auto stand and limited parking facility.

According to the reports, the new MOU will facilitate BMRCL and SWR for use by both railway and Metro passengers. One foot over bridge (FoB-1) of 82 m length will be constructed connecting railway station's existing FoB with Metro station's concourse, another FoB-2 of 230 m length branching out from FoB-1 and then connecting east side of the railway station to facilitate seamless connectivity.

Also an additional road entry to Railway Station from North-West part of the Metro Station, Opening of currently blocked access to Railway Station from Tumkur-Bangalore road from Central Part of Metro Station, bus-bay for BMTC buses at South-West corner abutting Tumkur-Bangalore Road, Auto-Stand with larger capacity, Pick-up & Drop-off points for Cars, Taxis and Autos, Multi-Storey Parking for 2-wheelers with enhanced capacity, Space for Bicycle and 2-Wheeler hiring, Landscaping of open areas in front of the stations for improvement in passenger movement and aesthetics.

BMRCL has recently awarded a consultancy contract to Arvee Associates -Hyderabad for detailed design of the both FOBs and the Parking Facility. SWR has already taken up construction of the other facilities. The consultancy contract given by BMRCL also includes detailed design of 1500 m long another FOB connecting the nearby Sandal Soap Metro Station with BMTC TTMC at Yeshwantpur and extending upto Indian Institute of Sciences.

It is expected that these facilities will provide huge convenience to passengers of Railway, Metro and Bus services, giving a major fillip to Public Transport. It is planned that the Integrated Multimodal Transit facilities envisaged in the MOU shall be completed within 75th year of India's Independence.