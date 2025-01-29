BMTC targets Rs.1 cr daily target; QR code to be installed in 6,300 buses

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which is moving forward to further strengthen the cashless ticketing system in buses, has set a target of increasing the daily revenue from online payments to Rs 1 crore.

This decision by BMTC will increase the number of passengers getting UPI-based tickets. The daily fights between passengers and operators due to retail issues will reduce. About 40 lakh people use BMTC buses for travel every day, and the organization has an income of about Rs 4-5 crore. Of this, the income flowing from online payments was very low. As a result of the UPI promotion by the organization officials, on January 21, it earned Rs 3.04 crore from all departments through online payments in a single day.

Although BMTC had already implemented the UPI-based ticketing system, it was not available in all buses. UPI was available only in air-conditioned buses going to the international airport. Operators were hesitant to issue UPI-based tickets due to network issues and long wait times. Now, UPI QR codes have been installed in all 6300 buses of the company and operators have been trained to increase the number of online payment tickets. Thus, operators are encouraging passengers to pay through UPI.

Recently, after the bus fare hike, there was a problem in buses. At that time, UPI QR codes were installed in all buses to popularize online payments and ensure online payments. Also, efforts are being made to further strengthen the UPI payment ticketing system on important routes like airports and IT zones, and efforts are being made to install Electronic Ticket Machines (ETMs). This will further encourage digital transactions and enable passengers to pay and gettickets easily through their smartphones, BMTC officials said.

The organization had earned a revenue of Rs 9.39 crore from online payments in August 2024. By December, it had reached Rs 10.14 crore, BMTC officials informed.

The facility of getting tickets through QR code-based UPI payment has been introduced in all BMTC buses. Speaking to media, Ramachandran R, BMTC Managing Director, said that the challenge of retail problem has been solved and passengers can travel with peace of mind.