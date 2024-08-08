Boeing and Shishu Mandir Inaugurate Multipurpose Facility Building at Shishu Mandir School

Bengaluru: The Shishu Mandir Education Centre proudly announces the expansion of its partnership with Boeing India through the establishment of a Boeing-funded multipurpose facility at its Bengaluru school. The 6,000 sq. ft. facility was inaugurated by Chris Raymond, executive vice president of The Boeing Company and president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services, alongside Hella Mundhra, Founder of Shishu Mandir.

This new facility is designed to support 850 community beneficiaries daily, enhancing their educational, recreational, and day-to-day activities. “At Boeing, we believe that community service is more than just a commitment – it is central to how we operate as a business within our communities. By contributing to such initiatives, we aim to foster environments where every individual has access to resources that empower them to take flight and achieve their life aspirations,” said Raymond during the inauguration.

The multipurpose facility will feature state-of-the-art amenities, providing students with a conducive environment for learning and personal development. It will include spaces for educational activities, recreational areas, and facilities to support daily needs, ensuring a holistic approach to student and community welfare.

Boeing India’s engagement with Shishu Mandir Education Centre began in 2014 as part of its Boeing Global Engagement (BGE) initiatives. The engagement started with a small team of volunteers offering in-person classes on a few academic topics during select weekends, and the effort has expanded significantly over the years. Today, a large team of Boeing employee volunteers provides comprehensive support, including academic tutoring in Mathematics and Science for grade 10 students, as well as soft skills training, personality development classes, and career counselling sessions.

The chief of staff and Boeing Global Engagement (BGE) leader for Boeing India and South Asia, Praveena Yagnambhat said, “At Boeing, our community engagement initiatives are driven with a vision to empower every student and community member with the ability to choose a meaningful career. We thank Shishu Mandir for their impactful work at the grassroots and their partnership with us.”

The Director, Shishu Mandir School, Anand C said, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Boeing for their exceptional contribution to our efforts. Their support has enriched our programs and made a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. Boeing’s commitment is a great example of the impact corporate responsibility can have on communities.”

Over the years, Boeing has supported Shishu Mandir School through STEM education programs, scholarships for higher education, and a generous grant for school transportation. Boeing has also installed a state-of-the-art STEM lab designed to nurture curiosity and develop a passion for STEM learning through a real-world applications-based curriculum for the students. Boeing will also train 16 girls from Shishu Mandir to pursue careers in aviation as part of the Boeing Sukanya Program.