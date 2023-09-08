Bommai confirmed the alliance with JDS, Yeddyurappa disclosed the information sent by Shah

Bengaluru: After the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, JDS and BJP alliance created a lot of buzz in the state politics. However, due to some reasons, the party bosses withdrew from the alliance. Now the BJP-JDS alliance has come to the fore again and both parties are in favor of an alliance.

It is certain to face Loksabha Elections 2024 with JDS and BJP alliance. Former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have confirmed this. Bommai-Yeddyurappa has clarified the news of this alliance. Also, the information sent by Amit Shah has been revealed in front of the media.

Speaking to reporters about this today (September 08) in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa said that the high command has shown favor for an alliance with the JDS and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to the alliance. He informed the state BJP leaders about this and clarified that the alliance with JDS will be helpful for the party.









Commenting on the BJP-JDS alliance, Basavaraja Bommai said that this alliance talk is very necessary and important. It was important for opposition parties to unite to fight against this corrupt government. So we will fight together against the government. A decision will be made about the distribution of alliance seats. He said that our high command will decide this.



It is said that Devegowda has demanded that Hassan, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Rural and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies be given to him. However, Amit Shah has agreed to give up four Lok Sabha constituencies to JDS for the time being. It is known that Shah has given the nod to give the remaining four constituencies except Mandya and will decide about the other seat in the next few days.

With this, the alliance between JDS and BJP has been confirmed and they will jointly fight against the Congress in the next Lok Sabha elections. However, there is a discussion about the seat allocation but it is not finalized yet.