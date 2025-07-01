Booker winner to preside over 88th All India Kannada Literary Meet

Ballari: Acclaimed Kannada writer and Booker Prize laureate Banu Mushtaq has been unanimously chosen to preside over the 88th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (All India Kannada Literary Meet), which is set to be held in Ballari later this year.

The announcement was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Mahesh Joshi following a meeting of the Parishat’s executive committee held in Ballari on Sunday. Banu Mushtaq, known for her powerful literary voice and commitment to social issues, has made an indelible mark in contemporary Kannada literature.

As a writer, translator, and educationist, her works often explore themes of identity, gender, and justice.

Her recognition with the Booker Prize — a rare feat for an Indian regional language writer — brought unprecedented global attention to Kannada literature. Her appointment as president of the prestigious literary conclave has been widely welcomed by the literary fraternity.

The Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a major cultural event in Karnataka’s literary calendar, brings together writers, scholars, and readers from across the country to celebrate and deliberate on Kannada literature and its evolving role in society.

This year’s Sammelana is expected to focus on expanding the reach of Kannada literature in a multilingual and digital India, and Mushtaq’s leadership is likely to add renewed critical insight and global perspective to the event.