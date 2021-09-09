Bowing to pressure from Samithis, BBMP extends festival celebrations to 10 days

Bengaluru: Terming BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta as 'anti-Hindu', a mob of protestors gheraoed him on Thursday in BBMP headquarters, demanding an explanation for restricting to three days the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities in Bengaluru city limits. The protestors opposing the order drove in carrying Ganesha idols at BBMP headquarters.

The uproar was over BBMP's decision to limit festival celebration to three days as against the permission given by the State government for five-day festivities across Karnataka. Samithi leaders stated that BBMP's move to decide how people should celebrate religious festivals is a violation of their constitutional rights.

After discussions with senior authorities, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), D Randeep said "BBMP has released guidelines following instructions from the State government. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will have to be celebrated within restrictions. But after a video conference with police authorities and CHO, we have allowed further relaxations. In addition to permission for the installation of idols in 140 places, an additional 20-30 spots in public spaces and within temples have been approved."

Stating that there are no State guidelines on five-day celebration, they said that Ganesha Chaturthi will be celebrated for 10 days this year. "There has been a complete revision of BBMP guidelines. Officials have said that there will be no restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru. BBMP has given assurance and permission to celebrate the festival unhindered without violating Covid-19 protocols," said Bengaluru Ganesha Samithi vice president, Prakash Raj. He added that the restriction that only one pandal in each ward was also removed.

He further added that if anyone is arrested for celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi, the Samithi will launch a huge protest in Bengaluru.