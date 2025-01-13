Brahmavara Hosts Exhibition Celebrating the Legacy of Kannada Newspaper ‘Mungaru’

Brahmavara (Udupi district): A unique exhibition celebrating the legacy of Mungaru, a Kannada newspaper edited by the late Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty in the 1990s, drew an enthusiastic crowd in Brahmavara. The event, held alongside an annual award ceremony instituted in Shetty’s name by the Brahmavara Taluk Working Journalists’ Association, honoured journalist Ravi Hegde with this year’s ‘Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty Journalism Award.’

The exhibition, curated by Prashanth Neelavara, Head of the Department of Political Science at Government First Grade College and PG Centre, Thenkanidiyoor, featured rare editions of Mungaru, highlighting its role in shaping public discourse. Visitors explored archival newspapers that chronicled key historical moments, including the establishment of the Konkan Railway Corporation and fearless reports on Mumbai’s underworld, written by Shetty himself.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K and Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, were among the attendees who lauded the effort. Neelavara, who sourced the rare copies from newspaper vendor Anantha Prabhu and academician Vani Balakrishna Acharya, emphasised Mungaru’s impact as a historical record and its contribution to Kannada journalism.















