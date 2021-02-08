Breast cancer overtaking lung cancer, says city oncologist

Bengaluru : The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently said that breast cancer is becoming more common overtaking lung cancer.

Dr. Rajshekhar C Jaka, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, has stated that the incidence of breast cancer is one in 28 women in India. A few reasons are known and many are unknown for this situation.

According to him, there are several causes for the increasing trend, one of which is the consumption of alcohol.

"More women are consuming alcohol, which in turn increases the risk as it increases estrogen hormone level in the body. One drink per day increases the risk by 30%. Increasing obesity especially after menopause and sedentary lifestyle increase the estrogen levels in the body and predisposes to increased risk. Physically active people will have 20-40% decreased risk of breast cancer as it lowers the estrogen level," he said.

Dr Rajshekar elaborated that increased and long-term use of hormones to control postmenopausal symptoms are increasing the risk.

"Breast feeding decreases the risk of cancer. Early age breast feeding and long term feeding is an important protective factor. Women who don't have children or who have their first child after 35 years of age for various reasons are at increased risk. Risk comes down if a woman has more children," he explained.

Rajshekar, however, remarked that the majority of early stage cancers are completely curable.

"Now no need for complete removal of breast as breast conservative surgery gives equally good results. Early detection is the key. Routine clearance of armpit is no longer required which causes arm swelling, as sentinel lymph node biopsy can detect the armpit lymph node spread. Regular screening mammograms from the age of 40 years are able to detect very early stage tumors.

It is important that women should not neglect any swelling or lump in the breast and approach doctor," he added.

Dr Suraj Manjunath, senior cancer surgeon and the chief of surgical oncology with Vikram Hospital pointed out that the delay in seeking treatment for breast cancer is often due to inhibition in discussing breast related symptoms.

He explained that since the most common symptom of early breast cancer is a painless lump in the breast, women put off seeking help since it does not trouble them much.

"This lack of awareness combined with shyness prevents a woman from coming to the doctor. In addition, even women who are undergoing or have completed treatment for breast and gynecological cancers show reluctance in talking about it with their relatives and friends,"Manjunath said.

Dr. Vidya V Bhat, Fertility Specialist &Medical Director, RadhaKrishna Multispeciality Hospital echoed the Dr Manjunath's observation and said that women are scared about cancers, the moment they are told about the screening tests or counseling for preventive oncology they think it is cancer.

"Breast cancer runs in families but people don't want to give out that history most of the time. When breast cancer is diagnosed early, there is 100 percent cure rate . Women are worried about any mass in the breast. All mass in the breast is not cancer . But a mass in the breast should be evaluated properly.

When it comes to Ovarian cancers are difficult to diagnose, that is why we advise women after 45 to undergo yearly medical checkup because ovarian cancers are diagnosed at late stages like 3 and 4,"she said.

However, a woman has to deal with the psychological aspects after the treatment. Manjunath opined that many are wary of coping with diagnosis of cancer itself, the possibility of failure of treatment or recurrence, body image issues, social labelling as a "cancer patient".

However, the doctor remarked that positive changes with regard to awareness and acceptance has been observed in society.

"Plus we also very often see the phenomenon of "post traumatic growth" in women after about a year or so following treatment, where they are psychologically, emotionally and spiritually stronger than even before their diagnosis," Manjunath said.