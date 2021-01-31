BS Yediyurappa tells officials to expedite Bangalore smart city project

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa inspected the work on the Bangalore Smart City project at Race Course Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Haynes Road, Hood Street, Tata Lane, Capital Hotel-Rajbhavan Junction and Planetarium Road on Saturday.

In a meeting with the senior officials to review the progress of Bengaluru Mission 2022, he instructed officials to expedite various projects including the construction of 190 km 12 high-density corridors and up-gradation of 32 roads under Smart City Project.

Thirty-seven road work projects have been taken up in the city under the Smart City project. This includes road development, assistance to Covid hospitals, IT projects, building and other works. Its estimated cost is Rs 930 crore.

As of now only four road works have been completed while 29 are in progress. The Tender process of another four projects is in progress.

The authorities have been instructed to complete these works within the stipulated time and to ensure quality work.

Yediyurappa asked chief secretary P. Ravikumar to hold review meetings to monitor the progress.

The CM asked the officials to retain the pathways along the roads taken up under the Smart City project if they are in good condition in order to prevent wastage funds.

The tenders to develop the 11 kilometres stretch of the storm water drains have been invited and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has initiated the cleaning of sewage pipelines along the SWD.

The CM instructed the officials to fast-track the completion of metro lines under construction to Kengeri, Whitefield & Electronic City. Yediyurappa also reviewed the progress of K-100 SWD development project, rejuvenation of 25 lakes and development of three mini forests spread across 600 acres.

The Unified Digital Portal to enable ease of delivery of services to citizens will be completed by April 2021 and a new 'Bengaluru Environment and Heritage Trust' will be formed to implement the 'Experience Bengaluru' Project announced in Bengaluru Mission 2022. Yediyurappa instructed the officials to form a SPV to ensure scientific and effective management of more than 4500 metric tonnes of waste generated in the city.