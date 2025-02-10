Bus catches fire after tire burst on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Mandya: A terrifying incident unfolded near Sanjo Hospital in Mandya when a private bus caught fire after its tire burst on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

The bus, numbered KA01 AL 5736, belonged to Ashok and Logistic Travels and was traveling from Bengaluru to Kannur. Fortunately, all 18 passengers onboard managed to escape unharmed.

The alarming incident began when the tire exploded, causing an immediate reaction from the bus driver.

Realizing the danger, the driver quickly brought the vehicle to a halt and evacuated the passengers. However, within moments, the fire spread rapidly throughout the bus, engulfing it in flames.

Mandya Fire Department personnel responded swiftly to the emergency, arriving at the scene under the leadership of DSP Raghavendra. Despite their prompt action, locals reported that by the time the fire was extinguished, the bus was nearly destroyed.

In the aftermath, the travel agency arranged for another bus to continue the passengers’ journey. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Mandya Rural Police Station.