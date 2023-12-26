By April, 1400 new electric Bangalore Metro buses will be added to the city transport

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 1400 new electric Bangalore Metro buses will be added to the city transport by April.

He inaugurated 100 electric buses in a program organized by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

So far 120 crore women have traveled in state transport buses for free. 40 lakh people travel on BMTC every day. In this, women of all castes, all religions and all walks of life are traveling for free. BJP is criticizing free bus travel. But the CM questioned why the BJP did not implement this welfare scheme when it was in power.

Due to our guarantees, the purchasing power of the people is increasing and the economic activity of the state is increasing. This saves a lot of money for labor and farmer women, working class women. They use that money for other needs of their family. Thus, the economic power of millions of families is also increasing, he explained the effective result of the government's welfare scheme.

Over 4.30 crore people of the state are directly benefiting from the government guarantee schemes. By that, the poor and working classes are being brought into the mainstream of economic progress, he said.

Through economic empowerment, financial independence has been achieved for all the women of the country and for the poor, working class and middle class families. The Congress government had to come to achieve this. Previous BJP governments did not achieve this. Instead, they are criticizing.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad presided over the program which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, Sports Minister Nagendra, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Vidhan Parishad Member U B Venkatesh, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, Naseer Ahmed and many other dignitaries were present.