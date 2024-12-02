CAMPCO Appeals for Scientific Research on Arecanut's Health Benefits

MANGALURU: The Central Arecanut & Cocoa Marketing & Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO) has called on the Union Government to commission scientific research into the safety and potential health benefits of arecanut in its natural form.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CAMPCO President A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi highlighted the crop's economic significance, with over 9.55 lakh hectares under cultivation and an annual production of 17–18 lakh metric tonnes. The sector supports the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers, and CAMPCO alone has contributed ₹650 crore in GST since its rollout.

Kodgi criticised the World Health Organization’s classification of arecanut as carcinogenic, arguing it is based on studies involving harmful mixtures like gutka and betel quid, which include tobacco, rather than pure arecanut.

He cited studies by institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Emory University, and Taipei Medical University, which suggest arecanut extracts possess tumour-suppressing properties. Additionally, a Nitte University survey found no evidence of oral cancer among those consuming arecanut in its natural form.

CAMPCO proposed independent or collaborative research by ICMR, ICAR, AIIMS, and IISc and urged a review of WHO’s classification. Former WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has also supported exploring arecanut's health benefits.

“The government must prioritise funding for this research to protect farmer livelihoods and advance scientific understanding,” Kodgi stated, expressing confidence in a positive response.