Canada's lululemon athletica to launch technology development centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Canadian athletic apparel brand lululemon athletica inc. has announced the launch of a technology development centre in Bengaluru.

The India Technology Hub, the company's first outside of North America, will help expand its technology capabilities and infrastructure to enable and support global growth, the NASDAQ-listed firm said in a statement.

Lululemon expects to hire about 250 technologists for the centre by 2022, it said. "Acquiring and nurturing best-in-class technologists is essential to our global growth strategy focused on product innovation, omni guest experiences, and market expansion," said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer.

"The opening of our India Technology Hub will help further our strategic growth plan with technology, enabling both our people and our guest experience as we expand to serve new guests across the globe."

The India Technology Hub will help bolster innovation at lululemon across marketing technology stack, data science, Machine Learning, and full-stack cloud engineering to support merchandise planning, product and location information management, trade, and network planning functions, the statement said.

Slated to commence operations by August 2021, the company is taking all required health and safety precautions in preparing for the launch, and is prepared to open when safe to do so, it said.