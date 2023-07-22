Case of Posters Mocking Nitish Kumar Three Bengaluru Residents Arrested

Bengaluru: Three individuals have been apprehended by the police on charges of putting up provocative posters against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in various locations across Bengaluru city on July 18. The incident took place when the Chief Minister was in the city to attend a meeting with Opposition leaders.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sriram, Mohan, and Nandakumar. After the posters disparaging Nitish Kumar appeared at multiple spots in the city, the High Grounds police took immediate action and tracked down the culprits.

According to police reports, the miscreants strategically placed banners mocking the Bihar CM at around 20 different locations, particularly on routes leading to the private hotel on Race Course, where the Opposition leaders' gathering was scheduled.

Investigations revealed that Sriram had collected funds from his associates to finance the posters' placement. The banners were printed at the printing press belonging to Nandakumar. Subsequently, the flexes were transported in a van owned by Mohan. All three arrested individuals reside in Sheshadripuram.

The controversial posters bore writings such as 'The Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender' referring to the unstable bridge that collapsed in Bihar.