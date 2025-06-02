Cases filed against MLAs, pontiffs for blocking highway

Tumakuru: The state government has registered FIRs against protestors who had blocked the Bengaluru–Shivamogga highway opposing the Hemavati Express Link Canal project. The move, seen as a crackdown, has stirred political tension with cases booked against several prominent political leaders and activists in Tumakuru district.

The FIRs were lodged at Gubbi police station against 11 individuals for allegedly assaulting police personnel, causing public nuisance, damaging government vehicles, and blocking the national highway. Among those named in the FIR are Tumakuru Rural MLA Suresh Gowda, Tumakuru City MLA Jyothi Ganesh, and Turuvekere MLA M.T. Krishnappa. BJP leaders Dileep Kumar and Hebbaka Ravi have also been booked, along with two swamijis, whose names have not been disclosed.

In total, police have registered 11 FIRs, 10 of which are suo motu cases, while one is based on a contractor’s complaint. Authorities expect three to four more cases may be filed in the coming days. Despite the legal action, BJP leaders have asserted that the protest movement will not be stopped.

Congress MLA from Gubbi, Srinivas, expressed his opposition to the project too, stating that his stand aligns with public sentiment. Similarly, Kunigal Congress MLA has declared that water from the project should not be diverted to Magadi, but must remain restricted to Kunigal.

The issue has triggered political back-and-forth, with BJP leader V. Somanna taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. In a sarcastic tone, Somanna remarked, “You are the king and the deputy CM; at least don’t trouble the people of Tumakuru.” He also proposed that instead of diverting water to Magadi and Kanakapura, a new line should be laid from Tippagondanahalli and Manchanabele.