‘Caste census’ begins, technical glitches repor

Bengaluru: The Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the ‘caste census’ in Karnataka, commenced on Monday, with enumerators going door-to-door to collect data. While the survey is underway in most parts of the state, officials indicated a potential delay of one or two days in the Greater Bengaluru area, where five corporations have been newly formed, due to training and necessary preparations.

The survey by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes will see as many as 1.75 lakh enumerators, mostly government school teachers, covering around 7 crore people in approximately 2 crore households across the state.

“The survey is underway, we have received reports from various places,” official sources said.

However, there were reports of technical glitches and server issues at several places, including Shivamogga, Haveri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Kodagu districts, delaying the survey in some places.

At many of these places, surveys continued after problems were solved, sources said. According to officials, the survey, estimated to cost Rs 420 crore, will be conducted “scientifically,” using a 60-question questionnaire prepared for the exercise.

The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.