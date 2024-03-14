Live
- Election Commission uploads SBI data on Electoral Bonds on its website
- Odisha CM launches 'Online Incentive Management System' for IT & Electronics Industries
- Left Front releases first list of candidates in Bengal, still hopeful of tie-up with Congress
- Man held in Rajasthan for sharing defence info with female handlers in Pak
- District court extends Sheikh Shahjahan's CBI custody by 8 days
- Bengaluru docs treat elderly man battling Parkinson's with life-threatening co-morbidities
- Mamta Banerjee suffered a serious head injury, admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
- Appointment of new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu notified
- Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says
- Soccer-Reading in talks with Wycombe to sell training ground to raise funds
Centre sanctions Rs 1,385 cr for road projects in Karnataka
Highlights
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that an allocation of Rs 1385.60 crore has been sanctioned for road projects in Karnataka.
The projects involve the “enhancement and reinforcement of 295 road development projects spanning a total length of 2055.62 km under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund scheme across diverse districts,” the minister said.
This endeavour will upgrade infrastructure in the state which will enhance connectivity and foster socio-economic development.
