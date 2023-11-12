Chamarajanagara MP announces electoral retirement

Mysuru: In the wake of Bengaluru North Constituency MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda’s recent political retirement announcement, Chamarajanagara MP V. Shrinivas Prasad too has revealed his decision to retire from electoral politics. Making the declaration at a press conference in Mysore, Prasad stated that a grand convention would be held on March 17, 2024, marking fifty years since he entered the political arena.

Having previously disclosed that the upcoming election would be his final contest, Prasad emphasized that his retirement announcement would be a highlight of the golden year celebration program dedicated to his political journey.

Responding to Sadananda Gowda’s retirement, he reasserted his commitment to retire on the announced date. “I will formally announce my retirement from politics on March 17. Post that, I will not engage in any party campaigns or offer political advice. I intend to distance myself from all political activities,” declared

Srinivas Prasad.

Notably, Tumkur MP Basavaraj and Chikkaballapur MP B.N. Bachegowda have also confirmed their retirement from electoral politics. This trend is gaining momentum, with approximately 10 percent of the 25 MPs elected in the last general election expected to announce their retirement.

Commenting on the recent appointment of BY Vijayendra as the new state president for the BJP, Srinivas Prasad expressed, “Vijayendra faces a formidable challenge ahead. The Congress government is operating with unwavering confidence. The party needs to be organized effectively to counteract their strategies.”

Dismissive of claims of family politics, Prasad emphasized that the selection of BY Vijayendra was not rooted in familial considerations. He urged for focused and constructive politics, adding that it is premature to predict its impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha

elections.