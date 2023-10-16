Chandrayan-3 Scientists Unveil AWRSC Women's Wing at Herniaverse 2023

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru organized the Herniaverse 2023 Unveiling Excellence in Hernia Surgery on its hospital premises. As a part of the surgical workshop, four live surgeries, Lap IPOM, Lap TEP / TAPP inguinal, Lap E TEP RS, and Lap TAPP Ventral were conducted which were attended by many doctors from all over the country.



It was presided over by Lovekesh Phasu, the Group COO, Dr. Sadiq Sikora, the Director of Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplantation, and Dr. Somyaa Khuller, Consultant - General Surgery of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. The course covered a well-rounded perspective on hernia surgery's latest trends and innovations.

A significant highlight of the session was the inauguration of the AWRSC Women's Wing, led by women scientists associated with Chandrayan-3 at ISRO. This distinguished group includes K Kalpana, Chithra V J, Vidya V, and Priyanka Mishra.

The Director of Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplantation, at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr. Sadiq Sikora said, "The Hernia Multiverse functioned as a vital hub for doctors across India to collaborate and share the latest insights and techniques in hernia treatment. This educational initiative was dedicated to identifying and disseminating cutting-edge technologies, ultimately enhancing patient care. Distinguished Indian doctors, as part of the faculty, generously contributed their invaluable expertise, enriching the discourse and furthering the collective knowledge in the field of hernia management."

The two-day workshop was structured into two distinct sessions. The first session featured four live surgeries. In the second session, we had two segments: the "Hernia Multiverse" and "Complications in Abdominal Wall Reconstruction (AWR)." These segments covered a comprehensive range of topics related to hernia surgery, including complex cases, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in hernia surgery, and a specific focus on addressing gender-specific challenges in inguinal hernia repair. Additionally, the workshop discussed the impact of social media on surgical education, offering insights into the latest trends and innovations in the field.

The Group COO, of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Lovekesh Phasu said, "At Herniaverse 2023, we have demonstrated the highest level of hernia surgery excellence by highlighting our dedication to advancing healthcare standards and embracing the future of robotic-assisted surgery."

The Consultant - General Surgery at SakraWorld Hospital, Dr. Somyaa Khuller said, "Robotics in hernia surgery employs advanced systems for precision and minimally invasive procedures, promising reduced pain, faster recovery, and improved outcomes. Our platform fosters knowledge exchange among medical professionals, advancing Hernia Surgery standards and offering a glimpse into the future of robotic-assisted surgery."

This is an association of surgeons across all borders, dedicated to the art and science of abdominal wall reconstruction and hernia surgery. with a credo of learning, sharing and growing together. More than five thousand surgeon participate in this multi diversity community on various platforms. The training programs, workshops and international conferences organised by this community are world class. A mix of young and not so young senior surgeons all sharing similar values and working harmoniously together is the hallmark of this community. Women leaders and members form a special part of this community and to honour this, the AWRSC is proud to launch the “Women’s wing” at this “Herniaverse” program which has been organised by young surgeon Dr Somyaa Khuller.