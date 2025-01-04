Channapatna Toy-Making Workshop Launched in Udupi

Udupi: The 15th edition of the indigenous folk art series, organised by Bhavana Foundation, Havanje, in collaboration with Bhaas Gallery and Studio, was inaugurated with a workshop on Channapatna toy-making. The event was formally launched by Architect Trivikram Bhat, Associate Professor at Manipal School of Architecture and Planning.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Bhat highlighted the significance of Indian art forms, particularly functional arts that seamlessly blend aesthetics with daily life. "Channapatna’s unique craftsmanship stands as a sustainable alternative to plastic toys. Hosting this workshop in Udupi is indeed a commendable initiative," he remarked.

The workshop featured expert artisans Sukanya Neelasandra and Sundarakala, who explained the technical aspects and utility of these traditional toys. They elaborated on how the Channapatna craft, influenced by Persian toy-making techniques during Tipu Sultan’s reign, has gained global recognition today. Crafted from lightweight wood and coloured with natural dyes, these toys remain a safe and eco-friendly choice for children. The artisans also shared insights into how small-scale handicraft businesses have evolved into sustainable enterprises through the years.

The core objective of the workshop is to create awareness among coastal Karnataka’s art enthusiasts about indigenous crafts, their history, labour, and techniques. "Workshops like these play a crucial role in preserving and promoting our native art forms, ensuring their continuity for future generations," said Dr Janardhan Havanje, the workshop coordinator. Yakshagana scholar and Foundation President Havanje Manjunath Rao was also present at the event.

The workshop, conceptualised as a meaningful way to begin the new year by learning a traditional craft, is being conducted in association with Manipal University and Hattiyangadi Shri Siddhivinayaka Residential School. It will continue at Badagupete until Monday, featuring various styles of Channapatna toy-making.



















