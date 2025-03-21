Chaos in K'taka Assembly over honey trap allegations; Oppn flings torn Finance Bill copies at Speaker

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed dramatic events on the last day on Friday, as BJP members protesting over the alleged honey-trap scandal stormed the Well of the House and flung torn copies of Bills and books towards Speaker Khader's chair.

The marshals stood guard on both sides of Speaker Khader's chair and caught the torn copies of the Bills and books thrown at him.

Amid the chaos, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah read out his response in the Assembly, and the Finance Bill was moved.

The BJP and JD(S) legislators tore copies of the Finance Bill and flung them towards the Speaker’s chair and some members even approached the Speaker’s podium, tore the copies of the Bill, and threw them onto his table.

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded that BJP leaders be pushed back, Speaker Khader instructed the marshals not to remove Opposition members by force.

Later, Speaker Khader asked the protesting members to move away, while marshals stood on both sides of his chair.

As he continued the proceedings and proposed the Muslim quota Bill for discussion, the Opposition intensified their protest and once again hurled copies of the Bill towards the Speaker’s chair.

The Opposition shouted slogans against the Karnataka government, calling it a "sex scam government" and a "honey trap government." BJP MLAs also displayed CDs in the House as part of their protest.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP), R. Ashoka, criticised the government, calling the budget a "4 per cent Muslim quota halal budget" and labelled the administration a "honey trap government."

Amid the escalating chaos, Speaker Khader adjourned the Assembly.

Earlier, after raising the honey trap issue, BJP and JD(S) members insisted that they were not satisfied with the mere announcement of an investigation. They demanded that the matter be handed over to a judicial probe or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with an immediate announcement regarding the same.

Responding to the demand, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who had claimed that an attempt was made to honey-trap him, had not yet filed a formal complaint.

“We do not know the details of his complaint. I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister. I have already committed to initiating a high-level probe. That decision needs further discussion, and the Opposition’s views will also be considered,” he said.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal insisted that the government must not cover up the issue.

LoP Ashoka pointed out that the minister had stated that central ministers and judges were also targeted.

“How can the state police department conduct an investigation against them? Even the Chief Minister’s close associate has been targeted. Congress leaders themselves are admitting that their own party members are involved. What is stopping you from ordering a judicial probe?” Ashoka questioned.

In response, Home Minister Parameshwara stated that he could not make such a decision alone.

BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar mocked the government, asking, “How much money has this government allocated for honey trapping in this budget?”

Former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra alleged that the government was trying to cover up the honey trap case.

Earlier, Minister Rajanna had claimed on the floor of the House on Thursday that political rivals tried to honey-trap him and that the matter needs to be investigated.

Responding to the issue Parameshwara announced that a high-level probe would be conducted.

"This is a question of the honour of every member of this House. We must put an end to it," he emphasised.

The issue sparked a heated debate in the Legislative Assembly, leading to dramatic developments as members became emotional while discussing the matter.