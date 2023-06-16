Chikkamagaluru: Government residential school constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore has no approach road

Chikkamagaluru: It is a government residential school costing approximately 20 crores. It seems that there is no proper road to reach the school built by spending crores . This 20- crore government residential school does not have even 10- feet road. Private land owner does not give land for construction of road. . Government does not build roads on government land. Children, teachers, and parents are the only ones who have to go by a different route to go to the far away school using a roundabout.

Kittur Rani Chennamma Government Residential School in Tarikere taluk of Nandipur village in Chikkamagaluru district has to be reached after a roundabout of about 6 km . The reason is that the owner of the private land next to the school has put a wire fence across the school road. So there is no road to the government school As a result the teachers and children are struggling without a road.

Six years ago, the then MLA Srinivas had allotted land for the construction of this Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School. Later the school was built. However, the villagers are expressing their displeasure that there is no proper road to go to the school. Raghu, a local, said that it is very easy for children to come to this school in Tarikere through the main road. However, since the private land owner has fenced the road, the children are walking long distance to reach school.. According to the government document, there is a road on the map to the main road of the school. The government and the officials also appealed to the land owner many times about the construction of the road but to no avail.

‘He is putting up a fence when he wants it and removing it when he doesn’t want it. The government and the authorities have demanded that a road should be constructed immediately. As per revenue department map of the government document a road should be constructed for the children who go to school.

A person named Sunil said that despite the construction of a well-equipped residential school at the cost of crores, due to the neglect of the authorities, the students and teachers have to struggle without a road. The concerned officials have demanded to pay attention to the problem and build a road for the students.