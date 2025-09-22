Child helpline 1098 to be displayed on all govt and service buildings across state

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all government, semi-government, educational and service institution buildings in the state to prominently display the child helpline number 1098. The directive was issued by the Chief Secretary to ensure children in distress can access immediate support.

Officials said the move is part of the Mission Vatsalya scheme, which prioritizes child development and protection. The helpline plays a vital role in identifying children in crisis, sharing timely information, and providing rehabilitation services. “Widespread awareness of this number will help tackle issues such as child marriage, child labor and other forms of exploitation,” the circular stated.

While some departments have already implemented the measure, others had delayed action citing confusion about instructions. The Chief Secretary clarified that no department should leave scope for ambiguity and directed all agencies to immediately put up permanent signboards displaying the helpline number.

A recent case from Vijayanagar district highlighted the helpline’s impact. In August, a young girl from Hagaribommanahalli taluk dialed 1098 to prevent her own child marriage. Her call brought the entire local administration to her doorstep, resulting in the marriage being stopped.

The girl was also supported by officials to continue higher education.

Officials said this example underscores the helpline’s importance. “Just one call can change the course of a child’s life. Displaying 1098 across all institutions will ensure that every child knows where to turn for help,” an officer explained.

With this directive, the government aims to strengthen awareness, improve response times, and ensure that no child in Karnataka is left without support in times of crisis.