China-returnee tests Covid positive at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health department was concerned over the development of 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries testing positive for Covid at the KempeGowda International Airport Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, had tested positive for Covid at Bengaluru.

He hails from Agra. The other 11 passengers came from high-risk countries.

Four of them have been quarantined in a private hospital and the rest passengers have been kept in home quarantine.

All the samples have been sent to genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology and results were expected by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.