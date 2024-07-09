CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case

Hubballi: The CID has filed an extensive charge sheet in the murder case of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath, a college student and the daughter of municipal member Niranjanayya Hiremath. According to reports, the charge sheet is claimed to be 483-pages long.

Neha was brutally stabbed on her college campus in Vidyanagar on April 18 by Fayaz, a former classmate of Neha. Fayaz, driven by rage after Neha rejected his romantic advances, confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

The incident was promptly reported, and a case was registered at the Vidyanagar Police Station.

Neha’s murder sparked a wave of protests throughout Karnataka and beyond, with various groups and political parties, including the BJP, demanding swift justice. Many called for the death penalty for the accused, reflecting the public’s deep anger and desire for stringent punishment.

Niranjanayya Hiremath, a Congress municipal member and Neha’s father, had earlier called for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking an impartial and thorough investigation.

In light of the public uproar, the state government transferred the investigation to the CID. On Monday, CID officials submitted their detailed findings to the court.

The 483-page charge sheet is said to include comprehensive evidence and testimony, laying the groundwork for the prosecution of Fayaz.

The submission of this detailed charge sheet is a significant step in the legal process, ensuring that the case against Fayaz is robustly presented.