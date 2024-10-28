CM and I are with Hallikars, will fulfil your demands: DCM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday assured the Hallikar community that the government was with them and that it would look into their demands positively.

Addressing a convention of Hallikars, he said, “Hallikars are children of Mother Earth. They are the descendants of Lord Krishna.

The convention of Hallikar community is taking place after a gap of 80 years under the leadership of K M Nagaraju. The government is with the Hallikars.”

“Hallikar community has a history of 1200 years. It is a community which protects the cows. You are coming together after a gap of 80 years. It is a good beginning, I hope the community organises itself well in the coming days under the leadership of Nagaraju,” he said.

“K M Nagaraju is one of the foremost leaders of the community and he has helped many leaders emerge from the community.

Many people have benefited from his leadership. Former CM Veerappa Moily had proposed Nagaraju’s name for MLC position, but he sacrificed the post for Premachand Sagar,” he recalled.