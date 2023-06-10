CM Siddaramaiah invokes Ambedkar to defeat BJP-RSS in 2024 LS elections

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP of resorting to a practice of keeping idols and suppressing ideas, saying that the BJP, which opposes the Constitution, is creating drama by keeping its architect B.R. Ambedkar’s statue for elections.

Addressing the ‘Bhima Sankalpa’ conference held at the town hall here by Dalit organisations of the state, he gave a call to Dalit organisations to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Ambedkar gave a historic speech on the day before the implementation of the Constitution and warned that ‘freedom of the country will be destroyed by its people itself, if social and economic inequality is not removed’.

“Society cannot progress on the basis of castes. The constitutional values should provide social and economical opportunities and my political commitment will provide such opportunities to the people,” he said.