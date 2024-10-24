CM Siddaramaiah Launches Door-to-Door Health Service Initiative

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the "Gruha Arogya: Healthcare at Your Doorstep" initiative, aimed at providing free health check-ups and treatment to citizens at their homes. The programme, organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, seeks to reach underprivileged sections and ensure timely detection of diseases.



Sharing his personal experience, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I have been managing diabetes for the past 30 years with regular exercise and a disciplined lifestyle. It is possible to control the condition with proper care.” He also noted that it had been 24 years since he underwent a stent procedure, and he continues to actively engage in party and government activities while following medical advice.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of early diagnosis. “Health issues should not be concealed. Many people, especially from economically weaker sections, cannot afford to visit hospitals. This initiative will ensure health services reach their doorstep,” he said.

He observed that several people avoid health screenings due to financial constraints, leading to undetected diseases. “Our aim is to ensure every household is covered through these door-to-door health check-ups. Early detection of conditions like cancer improves treatment outcomes, while diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can be effectively managed with lifestyle changes,” Siddaramaiah said.

CM Siddaramaiah also addressed misconceptions about diet and diabetes. “There is a myth that consuming eggs, fish, or meat worsens diabetes. Balanced nutrition is key, and eliminating certain foods is not the solution,” he said, adding that stress and increased consumption of chemically-treated food have contributed to rising health issues.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, MLC Sudham Das, the Chief Minister’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, and Principal Secretary of Health Harsha Gupta were present at the launch.