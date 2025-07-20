CM slams BJP-JDS MPs, says they lack courage to question Modi

Mysuru: KarnatakaChief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the BJP and JD(S) during the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ in Mysuru, accusing their MPs of lacking the courage to even stand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raise their voice against the injustice meted out to Karnataka.

Addressing a packed gathering, Siddaramaiah threw an open challenge to BJP and JD(S) leaders to come onto the same stage and debate development. “Had they been here today, people would have seen who has truly brought development to the state. I am ready to debate anytime — let them come,” he dared.

Taking aim at the opposition parties’ constant criticism, Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP and JD(S) should not harbor so much jealousy. If our government was bankrupt as they claim, how could we plan and deliver so many development schemes? This is not my show of strength — it is the strength of our commitment to progress, presented before the people.”

Referring to JD(S)’s declining strength, Siddaramaiah recalled that during his tenure as party president, JD(S) won 58 seats, but now it has been reduced to just 18 MLAs. “JD(S) has grown too weak to come to power on its own — that’s why they have aligned with the BJP. Together, they have failed to win the love of the people,” he charged.

The Chief Minister further alleged that BJP and JD(S) MPs shiver before Modi and do not dare to question him about the state’s rightful share. “They are spineless before Modi. They don’t have the guts to open their mouths. Instead, they mislead people with false claims. They are ashamed because our guarantee schemes have made the poor, Dalits, and minorities happy — that’s why they are burning inside,” he quipped.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, “Narendra Modi works only for the top 10% of this country. The remaining 90% do not matter to him. But the Congress stands with the poor and Dalits. We follow the ideals of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar. The BJP and RSS stand for Manusmriti and are anti-Constitution,” he alleged.

Rejecting opposition claims that the Congress government will stop its welfare guarantees, Siddaramaiah clarified, “The guarantees are permanent. No matter what they say, we will not withdraw them. In fact, the BJP is shamelessly copying our guarantees in other states. Modi ji, does that not embarrass you?” he mocked. With this, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed that his government would continue its guarantees and remain focused on inclusive development, despite the opposition’s constant hurdles and accusations.