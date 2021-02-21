CM urges Modi to declare Upper Krishna as national project

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday took part in the 6th meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amongst the several issues discussed in the meeting included making India a global leader in the manufacturing sector, re-imagining agriculture, physical infrastructure development, accelerating human resource development, providing efficient citizen services at grass root level, health and nutrition.

Modi called upon to focus on ease of doing business as well as on ease of living.

The PM was briefed about the initiatives taken by the State for industrial development such as New Industrial Policy 2020-2024, affidavit based clearance system, steps taken to promote exports, MoUs made with e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart to boost marketing of local products etc.

The state government also apprised Modi that steps have been taken to upgrade the skill development training curriculum in partnership with industry leaders.

Karnataka has been able to maintain one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3.6 percent.

A task force to promote an integrated farming system has been set up. Growing millets is promoted to improve nutrition levels.

Farmers Contact Centres have been made as a single point of contact for region specific input supplies and advisories. It is also planned to conserve local breeds of cattle. The state government intends to set up a Scientific Marketing Intelligence Cell in order to shift focus on income based policy to increase farmers income.

It is also intended to create an online marketing platform for surplus fruits and vegetables supported by infrastructure facilities under Atmanirbhar scheme.

Water security plan is being developed in 41 overexploited taluks under Atal Bhu Jal Yojna.

A Corporate Social Responsibility Portal AKANKSHA has been created for the development of backward talukas and sectors. Under the Seva Sindhu Program, 750 citizens services are provided in a paperless manner.

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 3409 hospitals have enrolled, which is the maximum in the country. Under Ayushman Bharat 13 lakh people were given treatment facility at a cost of Rs. 2753 crores.

"As many as 4607 health and wellness centres have been operationalised. Under Atmanirbhar Scheme we have proposed to create super-speciality treatment facilities in government hospitals in district centres. Integrated Public Health Policy has already been operationalised with importance to AYUSH.

Government will focus on improving nutritional status in 67 talukas in 16 districts," the CM said. Chief Minister requested the PM to declare Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project as national projects.

It was also requested to approve 6 proposals worth Rs. 6,673 crore under modernisation of canals project and additional grants were also sought for river diversion projects.

Three ports are being developed under PPP model, Bengaluru sub-urban railway project has been taken up in joint venture with Railways.

Modi was requested to set up a mechanism to fast track disposal of litigation in courts as infrastructure projects are hampered due to litigation and environmental protests.

Financial support was sought to take up initiatives under National Educational Policy. Union Government was also requested to provide Rs. 4,300 crore to create an optical fibre network to provide network connectivity to all Government Offices.