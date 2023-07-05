Live
CM warns close aides after allegation of transfer
BENGALURU: The Congress Government is confused by the transfer allegations of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Now information is available from sources that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a warning to his close associates.
On Wednesday, Former CM Kumaraswamy speaking to the media showed a pendrive of having the proof on allegation of transfer. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has informed all the cabinet ministers to ``Be careful'' after HDK's allegation. It is said that Siddaramaiah has instructed his associates to be careful in the matter of transfer.
No one should tolerate mere accusations against the government. Kumaraswamy is trying to tarnish the image of the government. All must face together. He said that the transfer should be done carefully in every department.
Also, don't give room for controversy and do not allow illegality. The ministers should give a proper befitting reply to the allegations made by Kumaraswamy. Efforts are being made to hide the success of the guarantees. This should not be allowed. The CM is said to have suggested that the cases of the Kumaraswamy era should be taken out and the allegations made should be countered.