Codava community asserts right for distinct entry in caste census

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC) has reiterated its demand for exclusive recognition of Codavas as a distinct ethnic community in the ongoing caste census, cautioning against attempts to include non-Codavas under the community’s name.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CNC chairman N.U. Nachappa Codava said, “It is our legitimate concern and right to seek entry in the caste census by documenting ourselves as Codava in all three columns — religion, community, and language. At the same time, we have no right to advocate the entry of non-Codavas into Codava columns.”

Codavas, he said, constitute a single “mono-ethnic indigenous community” confined to Codavaland (Coorg) with no cultural roots elsewhere. The community does not follow the Sapthapadhi ritual of Hindu Mitakshara Law and has historically been recognised as a distinct group by various commissions and gazetteers dating back to the 18th century. Nachappa pointed out that Codavas were categorised as a separate race in British-era censuses between 1871 and 1931, though the term is now replaced by “ethnic community” in line with UN conventions. Reports of the Havanur, Venkataswamy, Chinnappa Reddy, and Dwaraknath Commissions, along with a Karnataka High Court judgment, have all upheld Codava identity, he added. Raising concern over what he termed “mischievous attempts” to encourage non-Codavas to declare themselves as Codavas, Nachappa said: “Codavism is not a missionary religion. One cannot convert or baptise into our fold. Adoption, imitation, or convenience cannot be yardsticks to claim Codava identity.” He warned that any move to dilute Codava identity would be challenged legally. “If anybody attempts this misadventure, we will have to initiate legal proceedings before the Court of Law,” he stated. Given the community’s dwindling population, Nachappa stressed the need for constitutional protection and reservations based on its “micro-size” and exclusive ethnicity. “Our flourishing Constitution is paramount for Codavas, above any Dharma Guru or Raja Guru,” he said, urging all Codavas to record themselves as “Codava” in every census column.