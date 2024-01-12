Codavas Assert Constitutional Rights Amidst Alleged Threats

Bengaluru: In a recent development, members of the Codava community are raising their voices and asserting their inherent, fundamental birthright, which they claim is enshrined in the Constitution. The community alleges that individuals with a feudal mindset, holding majority sway in at least 60 Assembly Constituencies, have shown little concern for the well-being of micro-communities within their jurisdiction.



In an appeal to the Codavas, Convenor of the Codava National Council (CNC) N U Nachappa has accused these individuals of playing communal cards during elections, The Codava community claims that their legitimate rights for survival, guaranteed by the Constitution, are met with opposition. The community asserts that these opponents, using claims of social egalitarianism, pose as humanitarians while disregarding the rights of Indigenous micro-communities like the Codavas.

The alleged psychological warfare extends from Sullia-Belthangadi to Periyapatna, with attempts to intimidate the Codavas and create fear among them. The Codava community claims that these majoritarian communities employ other minuscule communities as a human shield, despite lacking genuine concern or love for Dalits and other marginalized groups in the State, Nachappa said.

Expressing faith in the supremacy of the Constitution, the Codava community believes that it is their key recourse against the alleged breach by majoritarian communities. They assert that demographic weight is being used to threaten them and that they plan to approach the highest law courts and the United Nations for protection.

Addressing the Codava community directly, the message encourages them to be bold in rejuvenating and protecting their traditional homeland. It emphasises the community's right to determine its future, guaranteed under the UN Charter and the Constitution, stating that they cannot be bullied or bribed. The Codava community remains steadfast in its commitment to stand against perceived threats to their rights.