Complaint Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Wife And Others In MUDA Land Scam

A police complaint has been lodged against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjun, and another individual concerning the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the complaint, accusing the Mysuru district collector, other government officials, Siddaramaiah, his wife, and MUDA officials of being involved in a land allotment scam.

Krishna has also sent letters to the Karnataka Governor, Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretary of the revenue department, demanding an investigation into the matter.

According to Krishna's complaint, Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law Mallikarjun illegally acquired land and registered it with forged documents in 2004, with assistance from other government and revenue department officials. The complaint further alleges that Parvathi, Mallikarjun, and another person used these documents to defraud crores of rupees from MUDA. The documents reportedly show the names of both Mallikarjun and MUDA between 2004 and 2010, indicating illegality.

Krishna stated that the police acknowledged her complaint but did not file a separate FIR as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. She urged the police to act on her complaint within seven days and take appropriate action.

The land allotment scam has garnered attention because the Karnataka Chief Minister's wife benefited from a MUDA order during the BJP's tenure in the state in 2021. At that time, 38,284 square feet of prime land in Mysuru was allotted to her as compensation for the alleged illegal acquisition of 3.16 acres of her land.

The 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village, Mysore, was gifted to her by her brother Mallikarjun and was acquired by MUDA for development. In 2021, the BJP government compensated her with prime sites in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stage layouts, which are reportedly of much higher market value than the original land in Kesare village. This has raised questions about the fairness and legality of the compensation.

Siddaramaiah has defended the allotment, stating that it was carried out under the previous BJP government and emphasized that the MUDA's decision to compensate with sites in Vijayanagar was due to the unavailability of sites in the Devanur 3rd stage layout in Kesare.