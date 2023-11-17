Live
Just In
Complaint lodged with Lokayukta against K’taka minister over corruption
Bengaluru: A complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday alleging corruption to tune of Rs 600 crores against her.
The complaint was lodged by advocate Nataraja Sharma. The complaint has also been lodged against the Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare department J.C. Prakash and the Director of the department.
It is alleged that the corruption has taken place in connection with providing nutritious food to the children. “The tender has been given in this regard to the company which is blacklisted,” the complainant alleged.
The complaint said that the food provided by the contractors had no quality and the High Court had ordered that the food should be supplied by local organisations. However, violating the order, the contract was given to a blacklisted company.