  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Cong always betrayed OBCs: BJP

Cong always betrayed OBCs: BJP
x
Highlights

New Delhi:The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of always deceiving and betraying the Other Backward Classes following the Karnataka government’s...

New Delhi:The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of always deceiving and betraying the Other Backward Classes following the Karnataka government’s decision to junk an earlier caste survey in favour of a fresh count.

Union minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav asked for fixing accountability, noting that over Rs 165 crore of public money was spent in carrying out the now-dumped caste survey. Yadav claimed that the Congress has a history of betraying the OBC interests as he recalled that its governments at the Centre had ignored the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report on empowering the backward classes. The party also opposed the Mandal Commission recommendations, he said.

He told reporters that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the decision for a new caste survey was not his government’s but the Congress leadership’s. Yadav questioned such an intervention of the party in the government’s decision-making and compared it with the interference from Sonia Gandhi-headed National Advisory Council in the UPA government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick