Cong centenary session: Only modern Gandhis' cutouts, no place for Mahatma Gandhi, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that Congress' 1924 centenary celebrations have posters of modern Gandhis even though the event was organised in the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, “Today they are celebrating the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President in Belagavi session with all grandeur in Belagavi. In addition to it, the government has planned a one-year programme in the name of Mahatma Gandhi Ji. The centenary celebration is done in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. However, if you see the cutouts erected in Belagavi, none of them is of Mahatma Gandhi. All the cutouts erected are of modern Gandhis. I have not seen any of the cutouts of Mahatma Gandhi yet.”

“They have given big advertisements in newspapers giving pictures of huge cutouts of modern Gandhis. The governance of the state is being conducted in a bestial manner and these people are carrying out the programme of commemorating Mahatma Gandhi. I will talk about it later,” he stated.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai speaking to media in Haveri said there was a significant difference between Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress and today’s Congress, labelling the current party as fake.

He alleged that the current Congress members act contrary to Gandhi’s principles.

Bommai accused the state government of lacking governance and law and order and of rampant corruption in departments and corporations, including funds meant for marginalised communities.

He questioned the appropriateness of using government funds for the Congress session, asking, "Under which law is it permissible to use public funds for political conventions?"

He further criticized Congress for organising the session in Mahatma Gandhi’s name while pursuing fake agendas.

Commenting on the incident of eggs being thrown at MLA N. Munirathna Naidu, Bommai accused the government of abusing power and adopting anti-democratic measures to suppress opposition parties. He said such incidents remind him of the Emergency period.

He questioned, "How can public representatives work fearlessly when the government stoops to such levels?"

Referring to Congress leaders’ allegations that Munirathna was staging a drama, he asked rhetorically, "Would anyone humiliate himself by orchestrating such incidents?"

When asked about Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s challenge to MLC C.T. Ravi regarding visiting Dharmasthala, Bommai remarked that faith in God is a personal matter.

He highlighted that while immediate action was taken on one complaint, no FIR was filed for C.T. Ravi. He added that if the High Court had not intervened, the situation could have been worse for Ravi.

Bommai criticized the government over rising milk prices, stating that a "price hike spree" is underway.

He accused the government of increasing taxes on everything, including stamp duty and excise taxes, imposing Rs 15,000 crore in new taxes.

He noted that essential goods, including milk and water, are becoming more expensive, with sand and gravel prices likely to rise soon.

"They are taxing every economic activity, and it won’t be long before they tax air," Bommai said sarcastically.