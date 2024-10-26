Congress MLA Sentenced in Belekeri Iron Ore Missing Case

Bengaluru: The 82nd Special CCH Court has sentenced Congress MLASatish Krishna Sail from Karwar constituency in connection with the Belekeri iron ore missing case. Sail has received a five-year prison term for his role in the iron ore disappearance and an additional seven-year sentence in a related fraud case.

Cumulatively, the total fines imposed across six related cases have now surpassed ₹44 crore. Apart from the recent sentence, Sail will still need to serve the other penalties issued in these cases. Alongside Sail, others sentenced include Mahesh Billiye, of Lakshmi Venkateshwara Minerals, and members of Mallikarjuna Shipping.

The political fallout from this verdict is expected to impact the Karwar constituency, where Sail serves as MLA. If the Karnataka High Court does not stay the sentence, Sail could face disqualification as a legislator. Should he receive bail but not a stay on the sentence, he may lose his MLA position under the Representatives of People Act, necessitating a by-election in Karwar within six months.

Background of the Belekeri Case

The Belekeri iron ore missing case, one of Karnataka’s largest scandals, first came to light in 2010. Manganese and iron ore from Bellary were allegedly exported overseas through the Karwar Port without authorisation. The scam implicated several influential leaders, with Sail, now a Congress MLA, caught in its web.

Sail is accused of illegally transporting 11,312 metric tonnes of seized iron ore without permission, a move that resulted in significant losses to the state treasury. The investigation, led by former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde, brought the case into the public eye. Sail now faces a challenging legal battle as a result of his involvement.