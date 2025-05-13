Live
Constable Killed After Truck Rams Into Him During Duty Near Davanagere Toll Gate
Davanagere: A police constable was killed on duty after being hit by a speeding truck he was attempting to stop near the Hebbalu toll gate in Davanagere district on Monday. The truck driver reportedly drove straight into the officer and fled the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Ramappa Poojar, a constable with the District Armed Reserve (DAR). He was assisting the traffic police in stopping a lorry at the toll gate when the vehicle, reportedly being driven at high speed, rammed into him. Despite attempts to apprehend the driver at the spot, he managed to escape.
The Davanagere Rural Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth visited the scene and reviewed the circumstances. The SP reportedly pulled up toll gate staff and management for failing to install CCTV cameras at the location, which hampered immediate investigation efforts.
Inspector General of Police Ravikante Gowda also visited the mortuary of a private hospital where the constable’s body was kept, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Speaking to the media, SP Uma Prashanth confirmed that the lack of CCTV surveillance at the toll plaza posed challenges to the investigation and said directions had been issued to the toll operator to address the issue urgently.
Police later arrested the absconding driver, identified as Suresh from Hukkeri in Belagavi district. He has been charged with causing death by negligent driving and other relevant offences.