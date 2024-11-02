Controversy Over Waqf Land Notices to Farmers- CM Intervenes

Bengaluru: Following widespread outrage across Karnataka over the government’s alleged transfer of land belonging to poor farmers under the Waqf Board, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stepped in. He convened a meeting with the Revenue Minister and senior officials, directing them to immediately withdraw all Waqf notices issued to farmers.

The move comes as the BJP and JD(S) are reportedly gearing up for state-wide protests over the issue. Acting swiftly, the Chief Minister instructed officials from the Department of Minority Welfare and the Waqf Board to ensure that no further harassment is inflicted on farmers.

In a decisive statement, Siddaramaiah ordered that farmers should not face any form of disturbance over land under their possession. He also emphasised that any unauthorised alterations or entries made in land records without proper notice must be revoked immediately. Expressing his discontent over recent developments concerning Waqf properties, Siddaramaiah voiced frustration over the actions of certain officials who issued notices without due process.

The high-level meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kataria, the Chief Minister’s legal advisor Ponnanna, Waqf Board CEO Jilani, CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, and Minority Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain, among others. (eom)