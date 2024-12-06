Convention not a show of strength: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Stating that there was no need for a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the Party convention at Hassan was a platform to disseminate the governance philosophy.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “We don’t need a show of strength. This is a convention organised by the party and many like minded organisations. Many organisations have come forward to support such conventions in other districts. The BJP is criticising the event as it is jealous.”

“No one tried to console the mothers of Hassan when they were in distress. Instead they came and shed tears in Channapatna. The BJP and JDS are losing their base and hence they are criticising this event,” he added.

Asked about dissatisfaction expressed by Home Minister Parameshwara about the power sharing agreement talk, he said, “I haven’t spoken about it in front of you or Parameshwara. I had shared my own perspective on a news channel. I can’t discuss what has been discussed in front of the media. The CM has said that there is no arrangement, I won’t discuss that matter any further. Our government will finish the full term.” Asked if there was any difference of opinion between him and Parameshwar, he said, “I don’t have difference with anyone. I don’t have any political enmity. We have worked together for the party and will continue to do so.”