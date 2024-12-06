Live
- Buggapadu Mega Food Park now open!
- RBI slashes cash reserve ratio by 0.5 pc to spur growth, leaves repo rate unchanged
- BJP takes out rally against Cong govt
- Namibia's President-elect pledges unity, progress, accountability in post-election speech
- Free bus travel is a boon for women: DC
- Allu Arjun, Security, and Sandhya Theatre Charged After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede
- Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy
- ‘Pushpa 2’ Day 1 Collection: First Day Earnings Leave Bollywood Stunned
- Pushpa Voice Pack and More! Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 6, 2024
- Ram Pothineni Unveils New Character in RAPO22
Just In
Convention not a show of strength: DK Shivakumar
Stating that there was no need for a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the Party convention at Hassan was a platform to disseminate the governance philosophy.
Bengaluru: Stating that there was no need for a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the Party convention at Hassan was a platform to disseminate the governance philosophy.
Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “We don’t need a show of strength. This is a convention organised by the party and many like minded organisations. Many organisations have come forward to support such conventions in other districts. The BJP is criticising the event as it is jealous.”
“No one tried to console the mothers of Hassan when they were in distress. Instead they came and shed tears in Channapatna. The BJP and JDS are losing their base and hence they are criticising this event,” he added.
Asked about dissatisfaction expressed by Home Minister Parameshwara about the power sharing agreement talk, he said, “I haven’t spoken about it in front of you or Parameshwara. I had shared my own perspective on a news channel. I can’t discuss what has been discussed in front of the media. The CM has said that there is no arrangement, I won’t discuss that matter any further. Our government will finish the full term.” Asked if there was any difference of opinion between him and Parameshwar, he said, “I don’t have difference with anyone. I don’t have any political enmity. We have worked together for the party and will continue to do so.”