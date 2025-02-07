Court advises warring lady officers to read the book ‘One Minute Apology’

Bengaluru: The evidence hearing was held in the 5th ACMM Court in Bengaluru regarding the defamation case filed by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri against IPS officer Roopa Moudgil. Rohini Sindhuri and Roopa Moudgil, who were present in the court, were advised to reach a compromise. Both of them are senior officers who have earned a good reputation. ‘You should dedicate your time to the society. Instead of wasting time in court proceedings, think about whether a compromise is possible’, said Judge Vijay Kumar Jatla. He also advised the two officers to read the book One Minute Apology and adjourned the next hearing to February 12.

The fight between IPS officer D Roopa, who had made serious allegations by sharing photos of Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri on social media, had ended in the local court, the High Court and reached the Supreme Court. However, the fight between these two officers has not been resolved even in the Supreme Court. The officers, who did not bow to the judge’s plea, have taken it as a matter of prestige that they will not lose on their own. Finally, the Supreme Court had said that the matter should be resolved in the trial court itself.

Now, the 5th ACMM Court in Bengaluru has also tried to mediate between the two officers. Therefore, it has advised them to read the book One Minute Apology along with some advice. However, it remains to be seen whether these two officers will agree to the compromise or continue the legal battle. It is also curious what order the court will give if the two officers do not agree to the compromise.